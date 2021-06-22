Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Irina Shayk Rocks Black Mini Dress While Out With Daughter 2 Weeks After Getaway With Kanye West

By Jessica Wang
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Irina Shayk looked chic in New York several weeks after her French getaway with Kanye West. Irina Shayk looked casual chic while out and about in New York City on June 22. The model, 35, ran errands with daughter Lea Cooper, 4, in the downtown area just two weeks after her French getaway with Kanye West. Irina paired a loose white button-up shirt over a black mini dress, while her daughter — whom she shares with former partner Bradley Cooper — wore a striped white-and-blue two-set.

hollywoodlife.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini Dress#Tmz#France#French#Tmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Manhattan, NYHello Magazine

Irina Shayk's chunky dad sandals are a summer staple

Irina Shayk's summer wardrobe is a thing of dreams, and she's just unveiled her latest must-have for the season. Stepping out in on-trend chunky dad sandals from Burberry, the 35-year-old was pictured strolling around New York City on Wednesday – and her outfit is so chic. Irina was pictured in...
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Irina Shayk Keeps Wearing a $2,290 Bag With the High-Fashion Version of Birkenstocks

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Irina Shayk can normally be found smizing in downtown Manhattan, but recently she's been photographed smiling from ear-to-ear. That's not typically what you see in off-duty supermodel photos, but it makes sense given that she's been wearing the $2,290 Burberry Olympia bag on repeat for the past couple of days. If we owned the bag and could wear it with all of our summer outfits, we'd be giddy, too.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kid Cudi Expects Kanye West Would Approve Of "SNL" Dress: "He Respects Me For It"

His fans were excited to hear that he would be performing on Saturday Night Live, but Kid Cudi's appearance was overshadowed by his choice of attire. He took to the stage wearing a floral dress and later, Cudi revealed the design was a collaboration with Virgil Abloh. It was done in tribute to Kurt Cobain as a nod to the late Nirvana icon's gender-bending look that he wore at a show back in 1989.
Travelhotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West & His Children Travel To Mexico While Kim Kardashian Vacations In Rome

For the past several days, Kim Kardashian has been enjoying a lavish trip to Rome with some of her closest friends, including model Kate Moss. From touring Vatican City to taking stunning flicks around the city, Kim Kardashian has definitely been enjoying her vacation, and now it appears that her four children and ex-husband Kanye West were enjoying a vacation of their own.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Kim Kardashian: I owe ex-husband Kris Humphries an apology

Kim Kardashian says she owes Kris Humphries an apology — but he was apparently not in a forgiving mood. The “KUWTK” star, 40, confessed during the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion that she attempted many times with no success to tell her ex-hubby how sorry she was for the way she handled their 72-day marriage and years-long divorce.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Kim Kardashian Admits Something VERY Embarrassing in KUWTK Deleted Scene

Get out the Poo-Pourri -- Kim Kardashian has an "embarrassing" bathroom confession to make. In a bonus scene from the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the reality star hilariously admitted she accidentally clogged the toilet. Kim brought up the incident while sitting on the couch with her...
CelebritiesKTVB

Kim Kardashian Wipes Out Wakesurfing on Family Vacation

Kim Kardashian West is fearless! The 40-year-old KKW Beauty founder shared some videos of herself wakesurfing on a family vacation on Monday. It seems the mother of four had no problem trying out the challenging sport. And though she wiped out several times, Kim also held her own on the board as she was pulled behind a boat. She even had enough balance to fix her hair and let go of the handle pulling her forward.
CelebritiesExtra

Vivica A. Fox Gives Update on Her Love Life, Plus: Her Take on Kanye & Irina Shayk’s Rumored Romance

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Vivica A. Fox, Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye and Syleena Johnson as they promoted their digital FOX Soul show “Cocktails with Queens.”. Along with weighing in on hot topics like Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s rumored relationship, Vivica also opened up on her love life! She said, “I’m happily single. Did have a little COVID-19 babe, but that didn’t work out. I am still looking for love, but I happen to be in love with work.”
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kanye West unfollowed the entire Kardashian family on Twitter following KUWTK finale, it looks like

It seems Kanye West has unfollowed the entire Kardashian family on Twitter following last night's climatic final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The series finale certainly delivered on the drama. First Kim Kardashian failed her law exam for the second time, before the 40-year-old opened up about her reasons for divorcing Kanye, who she was married to for six years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy