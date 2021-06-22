Irina Shayk Rocks Black Mini Dress While Out With Daughter 2 Weeks After Getaway With Kanye West

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Irina Shayk can normally be found smizing in downtown Manhattan, but recently she's been photographed smiling from ear-to-ear. That's not typically what you see in off-duty supermodel photos, but it makes sense given that she's been wearing the $2,290 Burberry Olympia bag on repeat for the past couple of days. If we owned the bag and could wear it with all of our summer outfits, we'd be giddy, too.