Irina Shayk Rocks Black Mini Dress While Out With Daughter 2 Weeks After Getaway With Kanye West
Irina Shayk looked chic in New York several weeks after her French getaway with Kanye West. Irina Shayk looked casual chic while out and about in New York City on June 22. The model, 35, ran errands with daughter Lea Cooper, 4, in the downtown area just two weeks after her French getaway with Kanye West. Irina paired a loose white button-up shirt over a black mini dress, while her daughter — whom she shares with former partner Bradley Cooper — wore a striped white-and-blue two-set.hollywoodlife.com