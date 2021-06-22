Cancel
Golden Knights likely going back to Marc-Andre Fleury for Game 5

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarc-Andre Fleury was the first goalie off the ice during the Golden Knights’ morning skate on Tuesday. That typically indicates that night’s starting goalie, and it appears Peter DeBoer will go back to the Vezina Trophy finalist for Game 5 (9 p.m. ET; NBCSN / Peacock) against the Canadiens. Robin...

RELATED PEOPLE
Nicolas Roy
Peter Deboer
Robin Lehner
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Robin
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Nbcsn Peacock#Avalanche#The Golden Knights#Canadiens 3#Usa Network Peacock#Canadiens Golden Knights#Pro Hockey Talk#Nbc Sports
