The Celtics made one of their biggest moves in franchise history eight years ago Sunday. In the midst of the 2013 NBA Draft, the Celtics said goodbye to longtime Celtic Paul Pierce and NBA legend Kevin Garnett in a trade that sent them to the Brooklyn Nets. In addition, the Celtics gave up Jason Terry and D.J. White for Kris Humphries, Gerald Wallace, MarShon Brooks, Kris Joseph, and Keith Bogans. The players the Celtics got back were more or less used to match salaries though as the sweet spot in the deal for Boston came by acquiring Brooklyn’s 2014, 2016, and 2018 first-round picks, plus the right to swap first-round picks in 2017.