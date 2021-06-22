Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pre-Gamin’: Indians at Cubs (7:05 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

bleachernation.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI enjoyed my first trip back to Wrigley Field yesterday in the sense that I missed the physical location, the beer, the hot dogs, the bleachers, the friends, etc. But I did not enjoy the game. The Cubs have had a tough go of it lately and they’re lucky to still be tied for first place. Hopefully, Kyle Hendricks can deliver a dominant performance tonight and give us something to enjoy during tomorrow’s day off.

www.bleachernation.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Ryan Lavarnway
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Jake Marisnick
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Eddie Rosario
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcast Info#Marq#Ss 4#Rf 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBWKYC

Cleveland Indians lose to Chicago Cubs 7-1

CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks dominated over six scoreless innings to win his eighth straight start, Kris Bryant homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 to avoid a two-game sweep. Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom also went deep, and the Cubs (41-33) won for only the third time...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins lineups: Game 72

MINNEAPOLIS -- Here are the lineups for Thursday’s game between the Indians and Twins. Where: Target Field, Thursday through Sunday. Teams: Indians (40-31) vs. Twins (31-42). TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM and WMMS and the Indians radio network. Starting pitchers: J.C. Mejia (1-2, 6.11) vs. Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.56).
MLBchatsports.com

David Ross, Cubs Could Face Difficult Decision if Jake Arrieta Continues to Struggle

Jake Arrieta knows a little something about throwing no-hitters against the Dodgers, so perhaps it’s fitting that he’ll be taking the bump Friday night in the wake of his team’s combined effort in the series opener. More accurately, Cubs fans are happy their team got a win prior to Arrieta’s start. The former ace has been very much former and not so much ace over for several weeks now, going 2-6 with a 7.58 ERA over his last nine starts.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs @ Dodgers: Series Thread (Games 75-78)

The Cubs (41-33) have won four out of their last ten and fallen a half game behind the Brewers for the division lead. The'll spend their next ten games on the road, and they'll begin with a tough four-game assignment against the second in the NL West Dodgers (44-29). See below for the pitching matchups.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup (6/26/21): Contreras Leads Off, Marisnick in CF, Mills Makes Start

The Cubs have a chance to secure at least a tie with a win tonight and they’ll do it with Willson Contreras leading off behind the plate. Kris Bryant is in left, Anthony Rizzo is at first, and Javier Báez handles short. Patrick Wisdom is at the hot corner, Jake Marisnick is in center, Jason Heyward is in right, and Sergio Alcántara rounds things out at second.
MLBTimes-Herald

April 7: Brewers 4, Cubs 2 (10 innings)

Brandon Woodruff (above) and Kyle Hendricks put on a pitching clinic while Lorenzo Cain's first multi-homer game in four years helped the Brewers clinch their first series victory of the season.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Cubs @ Brewers Series Preview (June 28-30): TV and Game Info, Starting Pitchers, Insights

Chicago’s offensive woes continued in LA and the Dodgers were able to win the final three games. Now they face a big challenge against the first place Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers continue to tear through their very easy schedule in the month of June. They are driven by their excellent pitching staff lead by top starters Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff. The back end of the bullpen is as good as ever with Josh Hader dominating in All-Star form again.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Game Thread #79: Milwaukee Brewers (45-33) vs. Chicago Cubs (42-36)

American Family Field should be rocking tonight as the second place Chicago Cubs take on the first place Milwaukee Brewers. Freddy Peralta gets the nod on the bump for the Brewers, and Kyle Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs. Lineup are as follows:. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Monday 7/5, 7:05 CT

HITS, AT LAST: The Cubs had 11 hits Sunday, breaking a streak of 20 straight games in which they had no more than eight. That was the longest such streak by any team since 1972. The Cubs went 6-14 in those 20 games. STILL SOME RELIEF: Despite the Cubs’ recent...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kris Bryant (side) back in Cubs' lineup Friday

Chicago Cubs infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant (side) is back in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Cincinnati Reds. Bryant is returning to center field and batting fifth after missing the last two games with side soreness. He is replacing Jake Marisnick in the lineup.
MLBnumberfire.com

Anthony Rizzo (back) returns to Cubs' lineup Friday

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (back) is back in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Cincinnati Reds. Rizzo missed the last three games and four days due to back soreness. He is returning to first base and batting cleanup on Friday. Patrick Wisdom is shifting to third in place of Eric Sogard and hitting sixth. Javier Baez is hitting third with Joc Pederson leading off and Willson Contreras batting second.
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month: Michael Hermosillo, Ben Leeper

Two very deserving honorees from the Cubs’ farm system for June, with outfielder Michael Hermosillo and reliever Ben Leeper getting player and pitcher of the month nods, respectively. Hermosillo, 26, missed the early part of the season and didn’t make his debut until June 4, but he’s absolutely raked since...
MLBbleachernation.com

Five Stars of the Cubs Farm, 7/4/21: Velazquez, Hearn, Brennen Bomb, Young, and a Lot of Relievers

Yesterday we spent the day with family in the suburbs, watched a fireworks show, and drove back into the city around 9 or so. This meant for the hour ride home, we were treated to a wild view from our car of about 40 different suburban fireworks shows from the highway. The kids thought we’d planned it and we came away looking like heroes. Love when that happens by accident.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Monday 7/5/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Roster Moves: Sogard and Stewart to the IL, Alcantara and Williams Return

On Tuesday afternoon, the Cubs announced a quartet of roster moves, sending an infielder and a starting pitcher to the injured list while replacing them with … a familiar infielder and starting pitcher. You’re never happy to see players hit the injured list (and indeed, right elbow inflammation for Kohl...
MLBbleachernation.com

Losing Streak, Hoerner’s Return, Arrieta Sticking, Thompson and Steele, Chafin, and Other Cubs Bullets

Hope everyone had a fun and safe weekend, and if you’re still in Observing The Holiday mode, I hope you’re having a swell day today, too. • The Cubs got three great starts in the Reds series (probably the first series of the year about which you could say that?) and they still got swept. Not that you weren’t already concerned, but when the starting pitching ACTUALLY shows up and the Cubs get SWEPT? Yikes. This stretch has been rough, beyond typical rough patches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy