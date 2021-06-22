Pre-Gamin’: Indians at Cubs (7:05 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread
I enjoyed my first trip back to Wrigley Field yesterday in the sense that I missed the physical location, the beer, the hot dogs, the bleachers, the friends, etc. But I did not enjoy the game. The Cubs have had a tough go of it lately and they’re lucky to still be tied for first place. Hopefully, Kyle Hendricks can deliver a dominant performance tonight and give us something to enjoy during tomorrow’s day off.www.bleachernation.com