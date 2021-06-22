Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tuesday night Orioles game thread: vs Astros, 7:05

By Andrea SK
Camden Chat
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn last night’s rain-soaked contest against the Houston Astros, it wasn’t hard to tell which of these teams is supposed to be worst team in the American League, and which is the best. The Orioles were out-pitched, out-hit, and out-defended. The good news, I guess, is that they didn’t get no-hit, thanks to a two-run Maikel Franco bomb in the eighth inning, and the fact that starter Keegan Akin was not caught with any sticky substance in his hat. It was definitely weird seeing the pitchers getting stopped on their way to the dugout as if it was a police patdown.

www.camdenchat.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Pedro Severino
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Robel García
Person
Zack Greinke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#The Houston Astros#The American League#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBchatsports.com

After scoring five runs in the 9th to take the lead, Orioles hang on to beat Astros, 9-7

It can be maddening at times to be invested in the Orioles, with energy best spent on individuals instead of what happens on the scoreboard on a nightly basis. Just as a loss stings more when it’s one of their touted young starters on the hook for it, a win on the back of Ryan Mountcastle, Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini is all the sweeter.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Astros lineups

Anthony Santander took early batting practice and is in tonight’s lineup against the Astros to close out the homestand. Santander didn’t play Monday and struck out last night as a pinch-hitter. He’s dealing with a sore left ankle, but is in right field tonight. Ryan Mountcastle is the designated hitter....
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Bats Wake Up too Late. Fall to Orioles 9-7

The formula that won the Astros eleven straight games is no more, at least since Friday. 1. Tonight’s starter, Zack Greinke, left the game after the fifth inning behind after allowing three runs. 2. Meanwhile, the Astros managed to score only four runs before the ninth inning, three of the...
MLBABC13 Houston

Hays homers in 5-run 9th to lift Orioles over Astros 9-7

HOUSTON -- - The Baltimore Orioles used timely hitting and huge ninth inning to get a win over the Houston Astros on Monday night. Austin Hays hit a tiebreaking two-run homer during Baltimore's five-run ninth, helping the Orioles top the Astros 9-7. "We had a lot of guys on base;...
MLBbaltimorebaseball.com

Orioles win wild one over Astros, 9-7; Pitchers walk 10; Big night for Hays

Austin Hays’ clutch hitting and strong play in right field overcame a season-high, 10-walk night for Oriole pitchers. Hays’ two-run home run broke a 4-4 ninth-inning tie and started a five-run inning to lead the Orioles to a 9-7 win over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Monday night.
MLBCamden Chat

Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Blue Jays, 1:07

The starting pitching has predictably been an utter disaster for the Orioles this season, and with both John Means and Bruce Zimmermann on the shelf, there isn’t much to be excited about. But at least Jorge López is interesting. López’s 5.68 ERA and 5.18 FIP are not good, and his...
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles rack up 15 hits to win a seesaw marathon against the Astros, 9-7

You know what the problem with the 2021 Orioles is? Losing is easy and winning is really hard. #Analysis. Don’t look at the final score of this one and conclude it was a romp. No, this was a slog from beginning to end. Starter Tom Eshelman walked a tightrope all game before blowing a one-run lead in the fourth. A frazzled Cole Sulser, Hunter Harvey and Tanner Scott walked six Astros in three excruciating innings to blow a two-run lead in the seventh. Tyler Wells had to save everybody’s asses by striking out two with the bases loaded.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Astros take 3-game slide into matchup with Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (26-54, fifth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (48-32, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.54 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (6-4, 2.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -330, Orioles +265; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBexpressnews.com

Orioles finish three-game sweep of listless Astros

Elite teams embrace chaos. Bad umpiring, an unforgiving schedule or some lousy luck should interrupt, but not implode, their intentions. Some of baseball’s best teams can wrestle back control of an inning, game or series starting to go awry. One swing or one well-executed pitch can sway momentum and make most else moot.
MLBCamden Chat

Tuesday Bird Droppings: It’s the final week of the first half

Good morning, Camden Chatters. The Orioles are back in Baltimore after a confusing 10-game road trip that included a shocking sweep of the Astros sandwiched between two ugly series losses to the Blue Jays and Angels. Tonight, they begin their final week of play of the first half, a six-game homestand against the Jays and White Sox that will lead up to the All-Star break.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles bring the lumber in 7-5 win over the Blue Jays

Oriole starter Spenser Watkins, the 28-year-old rookie making his first major league start, was one of the central plotlines tonight. Against the high-octane Blue Jays offense — who entered play on Tuesday ranked first in the American League in home runs (124), second in OPS (.781), and third in runs scored (423) — Watkins pitched five innings of one-run ball. And despite a bit of a rocky start, the O’s right-hander settled in just fine as the game went on.
MLBKGO

Valdez expected to start as Houston hosts Oakland

LINE: Astros -152, Athletics +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Oakland will play on Tuesday. The Astros are 26-16 on their home turf. The Houston pitching staff averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings, Zack Greinke leads them with a mark of 6.6. The Athletics are 22-15...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Manaea expected to start for the Athletics against Astros

Oakland Athletics (49-38, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (53-33, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (6-5, 3.13 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (6-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -146, Athletics +127; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles-Blue Jays series preview: A familiar foe comes to Camden Yards

The Orioles are starting to get to know this Blue Jays team well. They first encountered them in a three-game homestand beginning on Friday, June 18 which they lost 1-2. That series, the Orioles won Game 1 as Tyler Wells followed a strong start from Tom Eshelman to get his first MLB win, but a bullpen meltdown and then a subpar start from Matt Harvey sunk the next two games.
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Oakland-Houston Runs

Athletics first. Ramon Laureano doubles to left field. Elvis Andrus singles to right field. Ramon Laureano to third. Matt Olson singles to left center field. Elvis Andrus to second. Ramon Laureano scores. Matt Chapman called out on strikes. Chad Pinder singles to shortstop. Matt Olson to third. Elvis Andrus scores. Jed Lowrie doubles to deep center field. Chad Pinder out at home. Matt Olson scores. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging.
MLBCamden Chat

Tanner Scott back on track after brief stumble in May

For a moment in May, it looked like the progress Tanner Scott had made last year was giving way to the inconsistency he had shown in the seasons before. On May 22, he allowed three runs in an inning in a 12-9 loss to Washington. His next outing came two days later, and he went out that day and allowed two runs in a third of an inning while taking the loss in an 8-3 loss to Minnesota.

Comments / 0

Community Policy