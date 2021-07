A Mendota Heights high school will now be called Two Rivers after the school board decided to remove Henry Sibley's name from the building. The West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan school board on Monday voted 5-1 for the new name. In December, the board voted unanimously to drop the Henry Sibley High School name because of the role Sibley played in the U.S.-Dakota War and the country's largest mass execution.