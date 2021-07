Full vaccinated individuals in England will no longer have to self-isolate after close contact with someone who tests positive for Covid-19. The Health Minister for England, Sajid Javid announced on Tuesday (July 6) that after 16 August, individuals in England will no longer be expected to self isolate after coming in close contact with a positive case if fully vaccinated, unless they too, gain a positive test. He added, “in line with the approach for adults, anyone under the age of 18 who is a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate.