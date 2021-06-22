Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Beaver Dam's all area high school musical starts Thursday

By Kelly Simon
Wiscnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActors will once again bask in the limelight of the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center as “Working: A Musical” premieres Thursday. More than 40 area high school students have joined forces with Director Mark Lefeber to perform a live-stream production of the Broadway show. Cast members hail from the following high schools: Beaver Dam High, Central Wisconsin Christian (Waupun), Columbus, Dodgeland (Juneau), Horicon, Mayville, Randolph, Sun Prairie, Watertown and Wayland Academy (Beaver Dam).

www.wiscnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Musical#Christian#Wayland Academy#Studs Terkel#American#Bdact#Beaver Dam High School#Mayville High School#Twitter
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Dubai extinguishes fire on ship in Jebel Ali Port

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - A fire aboard a ship in Dubai's Jebel Ali Port was extinguished on Thursday after it had been sparked overnight by an explosion in a container, the Dubai government's media office said. The blaze in the Middle East's largest transshipment hub was caused by a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy