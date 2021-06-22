Beaver Dam's all area high school musical starts Thursday
Actors will once again bask in the limelight of the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center as “Working: A Musical” premieres Thursday. More than 40 area high school students have joined forces with Director Mark Lefeber to perform a live-stream production of the Broadway show. Cast members hail from the following high schools: Beaver Dam High, Central Wisconsin Christian (Waupun), Columbus, Dodgeland (Juneau), Horicon, Mayville, Randolph, Sun Prairie, Watertown and Wayland Academy (Beaver Dam).www.wiscnews.com