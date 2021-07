Chris Sale is inching closer to returning for the Red Sox -- and can't wait to contribute to Boston's starting rotation, according to ESPN. The 32-year-old left-hander has faced live batters three times now as he works back from having Tommy John surgery in March of last year. In Wednesday's session, he threw "fastballs at 94-95 mph alongside a mix of sliders and changeups," according to ESPN's Joon Lee. He will now go to the Red Sox spring training facility in Florida to get more work in before potentially going on a Triple-A rehab assignment.