Border Patrol Establishes Dedicated Marine Unit to Crack Down On Maritime Smuggling Incidents

YUMA, Ariz. – Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station intercepted four different human smuggling attempts on Wednesday. Agents working at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint discovered two of these smuggling attempts within 10 minutes of each other. First, at approximately 2:45 a.m., agents referred a California-plated Infiniti sedan to the secondary inspection area following a canine alert. In secondary, agents discovered a male driver and female passenger, both United States citizens, smuggling a Mexican national, who was later identified as Luis Hernandez-Huazo. Huazo is an aggravated felon who was convicted of child cruelty that resulted in injury/death in March 2012 in Monterey, California. Hernandez-Huazo faces charges for reentry of an aggravated felon after previously being removed from the U.S.