San Diego, CA

Border Patrol Establishes Dedicated Marine Unit to Crack Down On Maritime Smuggling Incidents

By Artie Ojeda
NBC San Diego
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to crack down on the growing number of recent drug and human smuggling incidents at sea, the U.S. Border Patrol has established a dedicated Marine Unit to patrol the waters off the San Diego coastline. “The primary focus of the marine unit is to detect, interdict and...

www.nbcsandiego.com
