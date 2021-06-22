The Best iPhone Accessories Unlock the Full Potential of Your iPhone

If 2020 taught us anything, it was that our lives could be turned upside down without warning. In the harshest months of the pandemic, we learned that one has to be prepared for the unpredictable. You have to think a few steps ahead and assess all possible scenarios, even the less favorable ones. Like many others, I often found myself thinking about the best ways to pass down my digital information to loved ones if the situation ever called for it. Were something to happen to me, I wanted to ensure they had access to all of my devices, online accounts,...