Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The Best iPhone Accessories Unlock the Full Potential of Your iPhone

By Jonathan Knoder
Posted by 
SPY
SPY
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just like MacBook Pro acessories or Kindle accessories, pairing your iPhone with the best iPhone accessories raises the bar on a device that is already undeniably awesome. Apple itself has created earbuds, headphones and cases to create an ecosystem for seamless integration from one accessory to another. For instance, put in your AirPods and they automatically pair with your phone. Or, wirelessly charge your phone through your MagSafe protective phone case. It’s pretty genius what Apple has accomplished with its iPhone accessories.

spy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Iphone Cases#Apple Airpods#Iphone 8#Apple Watch#Apple Leather Wallet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesBenzinga

A 6.7-Inch iPhone At $900? Analyst Says Apple Will Bring This Product To Market Next Year

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) will launch two lower-end iPhones with larger screens next year, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. What Happened: Apple’s lineup in the second half of 2022 will include two iPhone lines with 6.7-inch screens — one will serve the low-end market and another will cater to the premium one, Kuo said, as per 9to5Mac. Both these models will also be available in the 6.1-inch screen size.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Apple Find My iPhone will work even if the phone is off or erased

Apple kicked off its WWDC week with a ton of announcements, most of them related to software and apps, of course. One of the highlights its iOS 15, the next version of Apple’s mobile platform, and the features that it will bring to iPhones and iPads. Another highlight, unsurprisingly, is the work Apple has done to protect its users’ privacy. That said, it has also come under fire exactly for some privacy concerns, which could now escalate due to a new feature of iOS 15 that practically makes the Find My Network all-seeing.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

How to do a Reverse Image Search on iPhone and Android

If you've ever wondered how on Earth you can perform a reverse image search on your smartphone, you've come to the right place. Of course, it's very easy to do so on a computer: You simply drag the image, whether from your system or from the web, into the Google Images search bar—and voilà!
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Tim Cook slams sideloading law idea: Not in “best interest” of iPhone users

Apple CEO Tim Cook has spoken out against proposed tech regulation that would leave iPhone owners able to install apps from outside of the App Store, as the Cupertino firm comes under increasing pressure around its vice grip on smartphone software. The proposed law, known as DMA, would force companies with big platforms – like Apple, Amazon, and Google – to open up more for European customers.
Cell Phones12tomatoes.com

How To Pre-Schedule Text Messages On Your iPhone

We use social media for so many different reasons. Perhaps we enjoy watching music videos or maybe we just want to be entertained with some amusing animal clips. There are those of us, however, who rely on social media to teach us how to navigate our electronics and that is where this TikTok hack comes in.
AccidentsForbes

Serious Warning Issued For Millions Of Apple iPhone Users

Apple continues to break iPhone sales records, but the company also continues to generate headlines for the wrong reasons as well. And now a serious new warning has been issued to all iPhone users. Reported by BleepingComputer, a significant flaw has been found in the WiFi of iPhones and it...
Behind Viral Videosidownloadblog.com

How to enable YouTube Picture in Picture on your iPhone

Google just announced that the native YouTube app for iOS will now support Picture in Picture mode. The feature is currently only rolling out to users in the United States, but should be available in other countries soon. At the moment, the mode is available for YouTube Premium users in the US, but it’ll soon be available for all users. The Picture in Picture mode will allow users to play YouTube videos in an overlay and use another app at the same time.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Poll: What's the best iPhone of all time?

Another day, another poll! This one is a biggy, guys! I know some of you might not be very fond of us doing Apple-related content all the time but I assure you that we try to balance things as much as we can. And we just couldn’t ignore the fact...
Cell PhonesMac Observer

How to Unlock and Extract Data From iPhones Using GrayKey

Instructions for iPhone cracking tool GrayKey have surfaced online and it appears they were written by the San Diego Police Department (via Vice). A GrayKey is a device used by law enforcement to unlock a smartphone and extract its contents for an investigation. According to the document, it installs a “brute force agent” to unlock the device. iOS can protect against brute force attacks to some capacity, but apparently it can be bypassed in some circumstances.
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

How to Use Precision Finding to Locate AirTags With iPhone

If you recently bought and configured AirTags to keep some of your accessories safe and easily trackable, you will probably want to learn to take advantage of everything that Apple’s new tracker has to offer. Of course a huge component of AirTags is that you can find them, and using Precision Finding makes this easy.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

iOS 15 adds an iPhone feature you might never use – but you should set it up anyway

If 2020 taught us anything, it was that our lives could be turned upside down without warning. In the harshest months of the pandemic, we learned that one has to be prepared for the unpredictable. You have to think a few steps ahead and assess all possible scenarios, even the less favorable ones. Like many others, I often found myself thinking about the best ways to pass down my digital information to loved ones if the situation ever called for it. Were something to happen to me, I wanted to ensure they had access to all of my devices, online accounts,...
Cell PhonesHot Hardware

Apple's 2022 iPhones May Shift To Under-Display Touch ID, Add Cheaper 6.7-Inch Model

In just a matter of months, Apple will unveil its next generation iPhone lineup, presumably called the iPhone 13 series. Leaks and rumors abound and will be even more plentiful as an inevitable launch comes closer into view. Looking beyond the iPhone 13, however, a prominent Apple analyst had some interesting predictions about the iPhone 14 that will emerge in the second half of next year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy