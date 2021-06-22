Samsung announces its latest 5G radio with integrated antennas

NEC Corporation announced the launch of new radio units (RU) for 5G base stations that are geared for global markets and are scheduled to be available in 2022. In terms of functionality, the new RUs will be compatible with the n77, n78 and C-Band 3.7GHz frequency band (3.3-4.2GHz), which is globally used as a 5G frequency. In addition, ultra-multi-element antennas utilizing Massive MIMO* and digital beamforming for high-precision beams will help to provide high-speed, high-capacity communications between a wider range of terminals. Also, the new RUs will feature higher output and wider bandwidth when compared to conventional products, thereby expanding the communications area and providing high-speed transmission. NEC’s proprietary high-density mounting technology, power saving technology, and fanless design will also enable a compact format that is lightweight and power efficient.