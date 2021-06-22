Sonic The Hedgehog Comes to ‘Minecraft’ in New DLC Pack
Minecraft is home to all sorts of crazy crossovers, both in an official capacity and, given the incredible open nature of the game, an unofficial capacity as people recreate all sorts of famous things inside the game itself. I mean, would you even be surprised if you heard that someone had recreated Sonic The Hedgehog inside of Minecraft? Of course not. Well, someone’s gone and done it, and in this case it’s Sega themselves in a new official DLC pack that has released in Minecraft today as part of Sonic’s 30th anniversary celebration. It actually looks surprisingly awesome as you can see in the following trailer.toucharcade.com