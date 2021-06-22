Cancel
KKR & Co. (KKR) to Invest in Leading ANZ Edtech Company Education Perfect

 17 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Leading Australian and New Zealand education technology ("edtech") company Education Perfect ("EP" or the "Company"), global investment firm KKR (NYSE: KKR), and Australia-based private equity firm Five V Capital today announced the signing of definitive agreements pursuant to which KKR will acquire a majority stake in the Company.

