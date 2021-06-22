KKR & Co. (KKR) to Invest in Leading ANZ Edtech Company Education Perfect

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Neighborly, a portfolio company of funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP (Harvest Partners), on its pending sale to KKR. Neighborly is the premier residential service provider focused on providing all the services that consumers need to repair, maintain and enhance their property. The transaction is being led by John Neuner, Brent Spiller, Trey Shehan, and Christian Brumbaugh of the Harris Williams Consumer Group and Taylor Morris and Pete Morgan of the firm's Business Services Group.