I’ve heard this one many times, usually as a signal that the person believes that the injury isn’t as bad as it could be: “It’s not broken, just fractured.”. OK, I’m going to start with that one. Broken, fractured, they mean the same thing. It’s not like horseshoes or hand grenades — a bone is either broken or it is not. A stress fracture is still a break in the bone. Maybe it only goes through part of the bone but it is still broken. That one is easy.