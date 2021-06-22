Bill to eliminate Wisconsin's personal property tax passes committee with bipartisan support
A bill to eliminate the state’s personal property tax, which businesses pay on equipment and furnishings, received bipartisan support in a Senate committee Tuesday. The bill was recommended for approval by the Senate workforce committee 4-1, with Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, the lone vote against the measure over concerns future Legislatures could stop providing local entities more state aid to make up for the lost revenue.www.lakegenevanews.net