Sometimes tweets are important, and other times they just function to put random ideas out into the universe. The latest tweet from Captain America star Chris Evans is definitely the latter. On Thursday night, Evans was musing about the '80s and '90s icon, Christian Slater. Maybe Evans was watching Heathers or Pump Up The Volume, or maybe he was just pondering heartthrobs of yesteryear, but the former Avenger tweeted out a hilarious and somewhat inscrutable thought about Slater.