Watch: ST: TOS set to Common People by William Shatner
A fan combines William Shatner’s Common People and Star Trek. The English alternative rock band, Pulp, released the single “Common People” in May 1995. It has since then been voted the greatest Britpop song. William Shatner released an eclectic version of the song in 2004 with his own unique style. With an accompaniment by Joe Jackson, the song received positive reviews, and even Javis Cocker, the founder and front man of Pulp, liked Shatner’s version, saying “I was very flattered by that because I was a massive Star Trek fan as a kid and so you know, Captain Kirk is singing my song! So that was amazing.”redshirtsalwaysdie.com