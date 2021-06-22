Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch: ST: TOS set to Common People by William Shatner

By Rachel Carrington
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fan combines William Shatner’s Common People and Star Trek. The English alternative rock band, Pulp, released the single “Common People” in May 1995. It has since then been voted the greatest Britpop song. William Shatner released an eclectic version of the song in 2004 with his own unique style. With an accompaniment by Joe Jackson, the song received positive reviews, and even Javis Cocker, the founder and front man of Pulp, liked Shatner’s version, saying “I was very flattered by that because I was a massive Star Trek fan as a kid and so you know, Captain Kirk is singing my song! So that was amazing.”

redshirtsalwaysdie.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

105K+
Followers
296K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Jackson
Person
William Shatner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
TV & Videosnorthwestgeorgianews.com

William Shatner angrily defends his new show on Kremlin-funded TV

Jul. 2—William Shatner has spent the past two days lashing out at journalists and others blasting him for what one critic called his "Hanoi Jane" moment — hosting a new talk show on the Kremlin's notorious state-funded network, RT. The 90-year-old TV legend, who played heroic Captain Kirk in the...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

My Life Is Murder: William Shatner and Others Join Lucy Lawless Series on Acorn TV

My Life Is Murder is returning to Acorn TV this summer. A second season will arrive on the streaming service in August, and several big names are joining Lucy Lawless for the new episodes. Season two guests will include William Shatner, Anna Hutchison, Graham Vincent, Jay Ryan, Bruce Hopkins, Martin Henderson, Michelle Ang, Sara Wiseman, Bill Bailey, and Matt Whelan.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

William Shatner Opens Up About Leonard Nimoy’s Cameo In J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek

The future of Star Trek on the big screen is a big question and at this point, nobody is quite sure what will happen with it. The reboot franchise produced by J.J. Abrams has been successful overall, and many fans and critics have been impressed with the way the films found a way to tell new stories with these classic characters. However, the original Captain Kirk does take issue with one element of those movies, the use of Leonard Nimoy and Spock. Shatner calls the decision to include the original Spock in the new movies "gratuitous."
MoviesRochester Sentinel

William Shatner Reflects on ‘Barbary Coast’ & Jeff Cable’s Many Disguises

Six years after making his intergalactic name as Captain Kirk on the original Star Trek, William Shatner traded his green commander-class shirt for an armoire full of outfits on the 1975–76 series Barbary Coast. Shatner plays undercover government agent Jeff Cable on the Western dramedy, donning countless getups as he...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Star Trek 4: William Shatner would return on one condition and praise Quentin Tarantino

It’s been five years since Star Trek Beyond hit theaters with the reboot cast. Since then, negotiations over Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth’s roles in a Star Trek 4 have ended and Quentin Tarantino has expressed interest in making a film in the franchise. While the breaking news is that Paramount plans to release a mysterious new Star Trek movie in June 2023 – one that will be written by Discovery writer Kalinda Vazquez and based on an original idea.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

William Shatner was lonely during the height of his Star Trek run

William Shatner claims that he was lonely during the height of his fame. Anyone who knows of William Shatner to any degree beyond his on-screen work will tell you all about his issues with fame. Some have made mention that the issues he had with his Star Trek cast-mates were due in part to handling and dealing with the level of fame that he had. So it was no surprise when speaking about his upcoming film Senior Moment, and his album Love, Death and Horses (due out this summer), Shatner spoke candidly about feeling alone at the height of his fame. From the Guardian;
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Shatner’s gravestone could have a 3d hologram of himself

What else should go on William Shatner’s gravestone?. There are hundreds of thousands of people who want to meet William Shatner, but whether due to time, distance, or money, will never get the chance. Though the actor does attend Star Trek conventions and makes himself available for photo ops and autographs, he only has so much time at those conventions. There’s no way he could get to everyone who wants to meet him, but one of his most recent projects shows promise for those who just want a conversation with the man who brought Captain James T. Kirk to life.
EntertainmentPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek: William Shatner got roped into a geo-political debate because of his new show

Star Trek legend William Shatner got into it with a Russian journalist. You’d never guess that Star Trek legend William Shatner was 90 years old. Not with the fact that in 2021 alone, he has a new film out, a new television show premiering, and the ability to use modern technology to get into a flame war with Russian journalists. It’s truly incredible and adds credence to the old saying that age is just a number.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

William Shatner is open to appearing in Star Trek movie

Though Captain James T. Kirk was killed in Star Trek: Generations, William Shatner is not opposed to bringing the character back to life in the newest movie which is set to release in 2023. Of course, the 90-year-old does have a condition for his appearance, which only make sense. After all, what’s the point of bringing Captain Kirk back in a small part that doesn’t do anything for the plot of the movie? Using Shatner to draw in the viewers when his character doesn’t contribute to the movie isn’t going to happen.
MoviesComicBook

Star Trek: William Shatner Calls Leonard Nimoy's Spock Appearances in Reboot Movies "Gratuitous"

William Shatner wasn't impressed with the Star Trek reboot movies' use of Leonard Nimoy's Spock. J.J. Abrams directed 2009's Star Trek from a script by Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci. Billed as a reboot, the film's twist revealed that it took place in an alternate timeline created, inadvertently, by Nimoy's Spock attempting to stop a supernova that would destroy Romulus. Spock ended up in the new timeline and met its version of Captain James T. Kirk, played by Chris Pine. Shatner did not appear in the film but has praised Pine's performance. All the same, he feels like Nimoy's appearance didn't work for him.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek: William Shatner apologizes for comments he didn’t make

The Star Trek legend, William Shatner, continues to find himself in the middle of a debate. Star Trek legend William Shatner made a show for a production company. That is all he did. That production company sold the show’s distribution rights to RT, a Russain backed television network that has a history of some shady reporting. Shatner has a contract with the production company, Ore Media, to promote the show.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reportedly Planning Star Trek Movie With Multiple Captain Kirks

Following the passing of Leonard Nimoy, fans were hoping that William Shatner would occupy the legacy role occupied by his former co-star in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek franchise. The idea of alternate timelines was largely dropped for Justin Lin’s Beyond, though, before the planned fourth installment found itself mired in development hell, and it’s still yet to escape.
Entertainmenttrekcore.com

Mego Introduces 14-Inch STAR TREK Action Figure Line

The revived Mego Star Trek action figure line has been running strongly for a few years now, and after moving into The Next Generation and even into Star Trek: Discovery in recent outings, the company is now expanding – quite literally – into their next venture: 14-inch high versions of their retro Original Series lineup.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek Phase II: 3 characters who were going to be main cast members

Star Trek: Phase II was supposed to be the second series on television. Star Trek: Phase II is Star Trek’s favorite long-lost relative. Not every fan knows about it, mostly because it’s a near-50-year-old idea that never came to fruition, but still, it is history. So for those new here, the story goes that Phase II was going to be a sequel series to the original Star Trek show from the 1960s. The show began development in the mid-70s, just shy of a decade later.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Picard Is Making One Huge Change To Seven Of Nine

Star Trek: Picard fans may have expected things would get wacky in Season 2 after it was announced that John de Lancie's Q would be a part of the new season, and now we may finally have an idea of what he'll be up to. Time is being played with in Season 2 of the Paramount+ sci-fi series, and it would appear that means changes are coming for all the Picard crew, but most of all Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bad news for John Wick 4! This star announces its absence

Despite being putting together a luxurious cast, John Wick 4 will not be able to count on Wesley Snipes. The actor had been linked to the film in constant comments. The saga of John Wick has positioned itself as one of the best known in the genre of pure action. The fame and recognition obtained have made this, its fourth installment, able to envision having a luxury cast, not only with Keanu Reeves as the only great star within this vast firmament.

Comments / 0

Community Policy