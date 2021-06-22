Watch: ST: TOS set to Common People by William Shatner

William Shatner claims that he was lonely during the height of his fame. Anyone who knows of William Shatner to any degree beyond his on-screen work will tell you all about his issues with fame. Some have made mention that the issues he had with his Star Trek cast-mates were due in part to handling and dealing with the level of fame that he had. So it was no surprise when speaking about his upcoming film Senior Moment, and his album Love, Death and Horses (due out this summer), Shatner spoke candidly about feeling alone at the height of his fame. From the Guardian;