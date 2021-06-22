Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Oatly’s Vegan Oat Milk Soft Serve Makes West Coast Debut. Here Is Where to Find It.

By Anna Starostinetskaya
vegnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Oatly’s hard-to-find oat milk-based soft serve made its debut on the West Coast at restaurant Gott’s Roadside location inside the historic Ferry Building in San Francisco, CA. Alongside its dairy offerings, Gott’s will now serve Oatly’s vegan soft serve in three flavors: chocolate, vanilla, and chocolate-vanilla swirl, and customers can choose small ($3.99), medium ($4.99) or large ($5.99) sizes. Gott’s also offers toppings, a waffle cone, and dips for an additional $0.99 each.

