Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition review: faster and more comfortable - it's near perfection
Motor racing vigorously defends itself against the accusation that most of the audience is there for the spills rather than the thrills, but if you've managed to secure one of your roadgoing products as the grand prix course car you'd be forgiven for praying for something sufficiently untoward to warrant a pace-car intervention and make a publicity return on your investment. Or you can do what Aston Martin has done and build a special model out of it.