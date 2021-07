We've come to expect this from Brian Hartline. Ohio State has once again added one of the nation's top wideouts and a player that was right at the top of the priority list. The Kojo Antwi commitment is one of Hartline's most impressive wins. The four-star plays in the heart of SEC country in Suwanee, Georgia and was being chased by all of the southeast powers. He has family ties to the state of Texas, which made the Aggies one of the top contenders, and the in-state Bulldogs were also in hot pursuit.