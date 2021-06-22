USA Boxing Announces Olympic Games Tokyo Staff

As if SKIMS wasn't buzzy enough, the brand just announced that it's taking center stage at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics with a new Team USA partnership. Bringing its impeccable fit and supportive material to the world-famous events, the basics label, known for its highly coveted pieces with viral appeal, designed an official, limited-edition collection of undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear for all the U.S. women athletes competing in the games to ensure maximum comfort during their downtime.