Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

USA Boxing Announces Olympic Games Tokyo Staff

By Random Hits
Boxing Scene
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Boxing announced today the 13 staff members who will guide Team USA through the leadup and during this summer’s Olympic Games Tokyo. Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.) will lead the Americans as USA Boxing’s Head Coach with National Strength and Conditioning Coach Jose Polanco (Colorado Springs, Colo.), as well as assistant coaches Joe Guzman (Buckeye, Ariz.) and Jeff Mays (San Antonio, Texas) in Tokyo. Tim Back (Cincinnati, Ohio), Marc Gargaro (Newton, Mass) and Christine Lopez (Rowlett, Texas) will serve as unaccredited assistant coaches to support the team during its acclimation camp in Miyazaki, Japan and throughout the Olympic Games. Additional staffing is listed below.

www.boxingscene.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Boxing#Olympics#Professional Boxing#Combat#Usa Boxing Announces#Team Usa#Americans#Usa Boxing#National Strength#Team Ireland#The U S Army#Pan American Games#Athletic#National Office#Team Leader
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

SKIMS is Team USA with a New Collection for the Tokyo Olympics

As if SKIMS wasn't buzzy enough, the brand just announced that it's taking center stage at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics with a new Team USA partnership. Bringing its impeccable fit and supportive material to the world-famous events, the basics label, known for its highly coveted pieces with viral appeal, designed an official, limited-edition collection of undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear for all the U.S. women athletes competing in the games to ensure maximum comfort during their downtime.
Stillwater, OKKOCO

TOKYO BOUND: Former OSU soccer player headed to Olympics with Team USA

STILLWATER, Okla. — A former Oklahoma State University soccer star is headed to the Olympics with Team USA. Adrianna or AD Franch was a three-time All-American at OSU during her college career that spanned from 2009-12. According to OSU, Franch helped carry the program to back-to-back NCAA elite eight appearances in 2010 and 2011.
Combat SportsBBC

Tokyo 2020: Lauren Price targets Olympics boxing gold

Wales will have a female boxer at the Olympic Games for the first time this summer after Lauren Price was officially confirmed in Team GB's squad. The 26-year-old from Ystrad Mynach secured her place by winning the recent Olympic qualifying event in Paris. In 2019 she won gold at the...
Saint Louis, MOFox47News

Here are the gymnasts competing for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The roster of gymnasts representing the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics was solidified over the weekend. To nobody’s surprise, Simone Biles easily earned her spot on the 2021 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team. At 24 years old, she has earned her nickname “the GOAT,” or greatest of all time. This will be her second Olympics after earning four gold medals and a bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Basketballzonecoverage.com

Lynx Trio Honored to Represent Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

When the Olympic Break takes place from July 15-Aug. 11 in the WNBA, most of the league will use that time to rest up and prepare for the second half of the regular season. For a trio from the Minnesota Lynx, that won’t be the case — they’ll be busy taking part in the Tokyo Olympics.
SB Nation

Here’s Team USA men’s basketball roster for the Tokyo Olympics

There were huge doubts about what Team USA men’s basketball would look like at the Tokyo Olympics with a grueling, shortened season wrecking havoc on player bodies, causing numerous stars to pull out of the Summer games. However, now the full roster has been revealed, the final product is much better than most anticipated.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA News: Team USA 12-Man Roster Set For Tokyo Olympics

With the Los Angeles Lakers decimated by injuries during the 2020-21 season, the team can finally look forward to a proper offseason of rest and recovery after bowing out in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both suffered injuries that kept them out...
Chicago, ILWNBA.com

Stefanie Dolson Secures Spot at 2021 Tokyo Olympics for Team USA

CHICAGO (June 23, 2021) – Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson is among four athletes who qualified USA Basketball for the inaugural 3×3 Olympic competition this summer to represent the USA at the Tokyo Games. Dolson (Chicago Sky/Connecticut/Port Jervis, N.Y.), will be joined by WNBA’s Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings/South Carolina/Sandersville, Ga.), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces/Washington/Poway, Calif.) and Katie Lou Samuelson (Seattle Storm/Connecticut/Huntington Beach, Calif.).
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials: 2021 Results for Tokyo

USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials: 2021 Results for Tokyo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The U.S. Gymnastics Trials were headlined by the usual stars, but a handful of other gymnasts forced their way into the conversation. Simone Biles remains the star of Team USA, while young stars Suni Lee, Brody Malone and more will be making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo.
TennisGolf Channel

What Team USA golfers will be wearing at Tokyo Olympics

We now know who will represent the U.S. at the Olympics next month in Tokyo. We also know what they'll wear. American golfers Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang will be outfitted in Adidas uniforms when they tee it up Kasumigaseki Country Club near Tokyo. The apparel was designed with help from Tokyo-based artist Hiroko Takahashi.
Basketballchatsports.com

Jerami Grant commits to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

Jerami Grant went from third banana on the Western Conference finals Denver Nuggets to turning heads as the leading scorer on a rebuilding Detroit Pistons team to a potential Olympic gold medalist all in the span of a year. Grant has committed to Team USA for the summer Olympics in...
Colorado Springs, COthemadisonrecord.com

Obed Bartee Trains With USA Olympic Boxing Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.- Obed Bartee of Harvest and a recent graduate of Sparkman High has his sights set on a magical ride with athletics. The 19-year old spent nearly a month in Colorado Springs, Colo. with some of the best boxers in the world at the Olympic Training Facility as Team USA Boxing preps for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Baseballdallassun.com

Team USA names experienced roster for Tokyo Games

USA Baseball named its 24-man roster for the Olympics Games in Tokyo on Friday, with 14 players taking major league experience into the six-team tournament. The United States squad even has Winter Olympics experience with former short-track speed skater Eddy Alvarez named as an infielder. Alvarez, who participated in the 2014 Winter Olympics, played 12 games with the Miami Marlins last season and is currently a minor leaguer in the team's system.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

AIBA To Increase Number of Weight Categories For Men, Women

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) Board of Directors has voted in a fundamental change to the sport by amending the weight classes for youth and elite athletes at all AIBA competitions. Men’s weight categories will increase from 10 to 13, whilst women’s will rise from 10 to 12. The decision...
Boxing Scene

Jorge Rubio: If Teofimo Lopez Beats Kambosos, Haney is Next Logical Fight

Jorge Rubio, Teofimo Lopez's assistant coach, is confident his fighter will arrive in the best physical condition of his career for his fight against mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. - which has a tentative date of August 14, but may get pushed to September. "We did an intense training camp....
Sportstmj4.com

Japan selects Rui Hachimura, Yui Susaki as flagbearers for Olympics

Japan has selected its flagbearers for the Tokyo Olympics. Carrying the Japanese flag for the Olympic host country will be none other than basketball star Rui Hachimura and two-time wrestling world champion Yui Susaki. The Japanese Olympic Committee announced the selection of Hachimura and Susaki as the flagbearers on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy