Harrison County, MS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Harrison County in southern Mississippi West Central Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 614 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Latimer and Vancleave. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
