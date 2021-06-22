Severe Weather Statement issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Linn THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DELAWARE AND NORTHEASTERN LINN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds to around 50 mph and heavy rain are still likely with this thunderstorm.