Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jackson County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM PDT At 609 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fish Lake, or 19 miles northeast of Ashland, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain is also expected with this storm. Locations impacted include Medford, Central Point, Eagle Point, Talent, Shady Cove, Jacksonville, Butte Falls, Britt Gardens, Touvelle State Park, Roxy Ann Peak, White City, Upper Table Rock Trailhead, Lower Table Rock Trailhead, Dodge Bridge Jackson County Park, Jacksonville Woodlands Association Trails, Agate Reservoir and Phoenix. This includes the following highways Lake of the Woods Highway 140 in Oregon between mile markers 1 and 13. Highway 234 in Oregon between mile markers 9 and 17. Highway 238 in Oregon between mile markers 30 and 38. Highway 62 in Oregon between mile markers 1 and 21. Interstate 5 in Oregon between mile markers 22 and 37.