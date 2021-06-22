EPA approves air permit to install for proposed cracker plant

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. How’s this for serendipity? We were just thinking about the latest violation of expectations by PTT Global Chemical. In February the company adamantly said a final investment decision (FID) to build the $10 billion ethane cracker plant project in Belmont County, OH would happen by “middle of 2021” (see PTT Says Recent Reports of Ohio Cracker Decision Delay “Not True”). Right. About the same time we were pondering PTT’s non-forthcoming FID and latest broken promise, a sharp MDN reader emailed to ask if we had heard anything further, especially given the project has an air permit issued by the Ohio EPA (OEPA) that will expire at the end of June. Lo and behold, OEPA has just extended the expiring permit until February 2022.