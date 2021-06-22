Cancel
EPA approves air permit to install for proposed cracker plant

By Brittany Grego
WTOV 9
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — An air permit to install was set to expire this month involving PTT Global’s proposed ethane cracker plant project in Dilles Bottom. However, the Ohio EPA has agreed to the request from the company for an extension through February 2022. That extension was affirmed in February...

wtov9.com
Plant, Cracker, Ptt Global Chemical, Ptt Global, The Ohio Epa, Pttgca
Ohio Statemarcellusdrilling.com

Ohio EPA Extends Expiring Permit for Elusive PTT Ethane Cracker

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. How’s this for serendipity? We were just thinking about the latest violation of expectations by PTT Global Chemical. In February the company adamantly said a final investment decision (FID) to build the $10 billion ethane cracker plant project in Belmont County, OH would happen by “middle of 2021” (see PTT Says Recent Reports of Ohio Cracker Decision Delay “Not True”). Right. About the same time we were pondering PTT’s non-forthcoming FID and latest broken promise, a sharp MDN reader emailed to ask if we had heard anything further, especially given the project has an air permit issued by the Ohio EPA (OEPA) that will expire at the end of June. Lo and behold, OEPA has just extended the expiring permit until February 2022.

