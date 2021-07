STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two years ago, Susan Juan scooped ice cream for steady streams of kids coming back in the afternoon from day camp. She crafted specialty items such as layer cakes tucked with cookie crumbles for summer birthday celebrations. But since she’s shut her formerly busy Baskin Robbins store in Castleton Corners last October — it was the borough’s first and longest running such franchise — her career has taken another direction.