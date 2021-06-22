Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Truth About Bill Hader

By Callie McGuire
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have a crush on Bill Hader, you're not alone. The former "Saturday Night Live" comedian has become a legit Hollywood star and sex symbol. Of course, Hader doesn't understand why fans think he's sexy, but his humble nature is part of his charm. Hader's star has risen in Hollywood, but the actor's path to fame has not been conventional.

www.nickiswift.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Farrah Fawcett
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Verne Troyer
Person
Bill Hader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Emmy Awards#Nba#Hbo#South Park#Ifc#Hollywood Insider#British#Closer Weekly#Vanity Fair#Irish#Off To Church#Leprechauns#Nba#The Cleveland Cavaliers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCollider

Watch Bill Hader Roll Out His Best Celebrity Impressions on 'Conan's Last Week

Not too long ago, the Team Coco YouTube channel (the official channel for CONAN on TBS) published a clip of Conan O'Brien praising actor and comedian Bill Hader for his fantastic celebrity impressions. Having fun with your guest is the hallmark of any good late-night TV host, and O'Brien is no exception during the 7 minutes and 30 seconds of footage where he eggs Hader on to perform more and more.
Tulsa, OKtulsapeople.com

Covers Revisited: Bill Hader

TulsaPeople’s February 2006 cover feature referred to actor/writer/comedian Bill Hader as “Saturday Night Live’s newest breakout star,” but in Tulsa, Hader had long been known for his comedic talent — at least since he was voted senior class clown at his alma mater, Cascia Hall. Born and raised in Tulsa,...
TV SeriesEW.com

Judd Apatow reflects on enduring legacy of Freaks and Geeks, passing on season 2 offer

Judd Apatow can't stop talking Freaks and Geeks — and he wouldn't have it any other way. It's been almost 21 years since his one-and-done cult classic aired its 18th and final episode, but the decorated filmmaker is still pushing the beloved series, hoping it will continue to find new audiences, which Freaks now has another chance of doing as it premieres for the first time on digital platforms for purchase.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Jojo Siwa's Parents

Joelle "JoJo" Siwa is one of the biggest internet personalities out there. The star garnered much of her fame from her "Its JoJo Siwa" YouTube channel which now boasts over 12 million subscribers. She also has an incredible reach across other social media platforms, with 10.8 million followers on Instagram and over 600,000 on Twitter. Siwa has used her love for bows, sparkles, and all things colorful (and energetic) to build an empire featuring a thriving music career, several product collaborations with major brands, and even some controversy along the way.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."

Comments / 0

Community Policy