Nature undergoes a beautiful transformation in the fall that can serve up some gorgeous style inspo for fall bridesmaid dresses. The explosion of color that the season delivers means the sky is the limit when it comes to the color palette of your bridal party's gowns. Sure, you can go the classic route and opt for shades such as burgundy, dusty blue, and mauve, but you can also take a completely different direction and mix and match a variety of jewel tones for a unique fall wedding party look—it's totally up to you.