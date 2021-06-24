Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bill Abbate

How You Can Stand at the Threshold of the Door of Wisdom

Posted by 
Bill Abbate
Bill Abbate
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ywn0r_0acQlZ2T00
Image by Leonhard Niederwimmer from Pixabay

If you pay attention to what most of the great philosophers of the past have written, you will notice they have one trait in common. It is a trait that led them to much of the wisdom they have shared with humanity. Each of them appeared to know themselves far better than most people of their day or ours. Deep insights into themselves led them to the wisdom so often expressed. This sentiment was captured by an English physician and writer more than a century ago:

“Men who know themselves are no longer fools. They stand on the threshold of the door of wisdom." Havelock Ellis (1859-1939)

There is a great deal of truth to gaining wisdom by knowing ourselves better. Further proof of this is in a short saying almost everyone is familiar with from one of the founders of Western philosophy:

"The unexamined life is not worth living" Socrates (470-399 BC)

By examining ourselves, we come to know who we are, which allows us to stand at the threshold of the door of wisdom.

Gaining wisdom

Everyone is a quick google search away from the full definition of wisdom today, but rather than look at its meaning, let's look at its acquisition. If you do the three things that follow, you will come to know yourself better and be in a position to cross the threshold of the door of wisdom.

Seek

According to the wisest man who ever lived, Solomon, wisdom is something we should actively seek:

"Getting wisdom is the wisest thing you can do! And whatever else you do, develop good judgment. If you prize wisdom, she will make you great. Embrace her, and she will honor you." Proverbs 4:7-8 NLT (~950 BC)

By seeking wisdom, we inevitably learn from others. Every person in history who became wise had someone pour into their lives.

Experience

To gain understanding requires experience. Experience is acquired as we age.

"The years teach much which the days never know." Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882)

Hopefully, the older we get, the better we know ourselves, and the more experience and understanding we build in our lives.

"Wisdom comes from experience. Experience is often a result of lack of wisdom." Terry Pratchett (1948-2015)

Understand

While we can gain all the knowledge in the world, it will not take us to the threshold of the door of wisdom. Only understanding what we have learned provides the key to the door.

"To understand yourself is the key to wisdom." Confucius (551-479 BC)

Through seeking, experiencing, and understanding, you can gain wisdom in your life. Are you curious enough to seek, interested enough to experience, and thoughtful enough to understand what is needed to know yourself better and cross the threshold of the door into wisdom?

Final thoughts

In better knowing yourself through the curiosity of seeking, the exhilaration of experiencing, and the hard work of understanding that underpins it all, you can come to the threshold of the door of wisdom. You now have the key to not only unlock the door but to cross over the threshold.

You will discover one of the most rewarding experiences in life when you come to understand yourself well. Why not begin your self-examination to get to know yourself better? As you do, you can open the door of wisdom wide and cross over the threshold. It will be one of the best decisions of your life!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Bill Abbate

Bill Abbate

Richmond, VA
106
Followers
169
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

 http://billabbate.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English#Western#Creator Program
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Waldo Emerson
Person
Confucius
Person
Socrates
Person
Terry Pratchett
Related
Posted by
Bill Abbate

How to See Time in Your Life?

How much time do you spend in the past? How often are you present? How much do you think about the future? Time is an amazing thing to contemplate. Time, like a river, is always flowing forward. What is in the past flows into the present. What is in the present flows into the future. There is no stopping the flow of time.
Posted by
Bill Abbate

How to Deal With the Realities of Life to Become a Winner

One thing you can bet about life, in the end, it is real. Regardless of who we are or how we think, what ultimately happens in life will be based on reality. Everyone who lives a long life on earth will face the truth – life includes difficulties, trials, failures, successes, and victories. Some will be small, and some will be large.
Posted by
Bill Abbate

How Can You Choose the Best For the Day Ahead?

It is up to us, as individuals, to make the best use of our lives. Whether you realize it or not, you choose your day in advance. You decide how you will be and how you will live the day ahead. You choose your attitude and the path you will take. Yes, you are responsible for how almost every day in your life turns out.
Posted by
Bill Abbate

An Old Word You Will Absolutely Love to Have in Your Life Today

Imagine possessing a quality that endears you to other people. Because of it, they see you as friendly, helpful, kind, and benevolent. They believe you are a good and decent person. Because of this quality, you develop a reputation and are valued by others. You become someone they hold in high regard, admire, and appreciate. Does such a quality exist?
New York City, NYPosted by
Bill Abbate

Why do people act the way they do?

Do you have to deal with people much? It can be a pain at times, can't it? Few know what they want, and too many have no idea. Some are kind, and some are rude. Some will look you up and down while others will not look at you, at least not in the eyes. Some are nice, and some are downright snotty!
Posted by
Bill Abbate

How Discontentment Can Quickly and Easily Help You Achieve More in Life

Are you content or discontented in your life? Is being one way better than the other? As is true for so many things in life, it depends. Most of us aim to be content in life, and who wouldn't when it means achieving a state defined as peaceful happiness? But what do you do if you are not content? Can any good come from being discontented? Let's examine some possibilities.
Posted by
Bill Abbate

One of the Most Rewarding Things You Can Ever Do in Life

Is there a divide between the young and the old today?. You are familiar with the term "generation gap," aren't you? This gap is most easily described as the difference from one generation to the next, leading to potential conflict and communication difficulties.
Posted by
Bill Abbate

Do You Think You Can Solve This Simple Riddle?

I have a riddle for you. See if you know the answer before peeking below. Money never comes before it occurs. Business would not exist if it did not exist. Without it, no progress of any kind is made anywhere on earth.
Posted by
Bill Abbate

One Simple Thing That Can Change Your Life

You have heard it many times. Too many times, perhaps. We are our own worst enemy. Let's see if we can find a new perspective on this ancient saying. The farthest back in history I have found a reference to us as our own worst enemy is Proverbs 14:12, nearly 3,000 years ago. The oldest quote using similar words was by the great Roman orator, Cicero, approximately 2,000 years ago. His words translated from Latin are:
Posted by
Bill Abbate

How to See Self-Perception in a Better Light

Photo by Download a pic Donate a buck! ^ from Pexels. Do you give much thought to how you see and think about yourself? How accurate do you believe your self-perception is?. How about the perception of others about you? Do you know what their perception is, and do you think they see you accurately?
Family Relationshipspsiloveyou.xyz

This Is How You Can Set Yourself Free

I’ve had this little bubble of hurt within me for the last 17 years. The hurt was from my father not being there. Not paying attention to me, not trying to find me, not making any effort to communicate with me, being absent during the challenging moments of life, being absent for the first heartbreak, the second one, the third, the list goes on.
Posted by
Bill Abbate

The Bright Shiny Object Syndrome in Life and What to Do About It

How and what are you building in life? Everyone is building something in some way, but what you wind up constructing is a different matter. One way to see life is through the metaphor of building a house. To build a house, you must first purchase some land on which you can lay a foundation. Once the foundation is complete, you can begin the real work. Building the structure is where you find out what you can handle if you make it that far. This is where so many problems begin to occur.
Posted by
Bill Abbate

What Price Will You Pay for the Best Things in Life?

What do you consider worth having in life? Something of worth in the sense that it will last a lifetime and may outlive you. You’ve heard it said many times that the material things we spend so much of our lives and earnings on are temporary. This is also true for anything the five senses can interact with, including our physical body.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Bill Abbate

A Fresh Look at Freedom and What It Means in Your Life

Most of us desire freedom in our lives. Freedom to do the things we love to do, to go where we want to go, and to be with whom we wish. There is nothing else quite like it. Freedom remains ours unless we choose to forfeit it. The most important freedom we possess is the freedom to choose. This freedom exists in our minds and remains so long as we have functioning brains. Thus, while we can choose to give up our freedom, no one can take it from us.
Women's HealthBBC

Pandemic pregnancy: 'Our baby lived for two precious days'

Pregnancy during a pandemic is challenging enough for families, but Jessica Herbert had the added stress of knowing her baby was unlikely to survive. When Jessica, an arboriculturist in York, fell pregnant she and husband Simon were both delighted and nervous, having previously been through seven miscarriages. At the first...
Posted by
Bill Abbate

Create the Future You Want with This Simple Five-Step Process

One thing is guaranteed to affect every life, all of nature, and the entire universe. This one thing occurs all around us constantly. It is happening in us this very minute. Nothing is untouched by it. So long as time continues, it is perhaps the single most permanent thing in existence. It is known to be one of the few things in the universe that is unchangeable - change.