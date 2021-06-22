Cancel
Florida State

Governor DeSantis believes more civics courses are needed for Florida students

By Dave Elias
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 15 days ago
Governor DeSantis believes more civics courses are needed for Florida students.

He visited South Fort Myers to sign HB 5, a bill that calls for strengthening civics courses in middle school.

A recent poll shows that one in four people cannot name the three branches of government. NBC2 hit the streets and found that statistic to be true, in fact, many people who participated in the quiz couldn’t name the Vice President of the United States.

“It’s easily forgotten, yes, just like anything you learn if you don’t keep up with it. You kind of forget,” said Julie Penfern, who had trouble answering some of the questions.

Governor DeSantis wants to see civics courses distinguish between the US government and that of totalitarian and communist regimes.

“Let’s do it in a way that inspires people and let’s focus on the handful of really key things that we want every single person to know,” DeSantis announced.

Many of the seventh-grade civics students who attended the event grew up in immigrant families and supported the governor’s changes.

Each of those student was able to easily pass our civics quiz.

Lee County Civics teacher Jaclyn Holoman also welcomed the governor’s emphasis on civics.

“I’m happy he’s elevating it. We’ve already been working on it,” Holoman said.

Florida students are currently required to take a full year of civics in the seventh-grade before moving onto high school.

Details on the new curriculum are still being developed.

Curious about your knowledge? Click HERE to take a civics practice test.

#Lee County Civics
