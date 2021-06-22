Cancel
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Bring a basket? The new effort to keep our beaches clean

By Chandler Blackmond
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 15 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla – Floridians have a new idea when it comes to combating trash on our beaches. A Facebook post circulating Southwest Florida communities suggests using grocery baskets to help collect garbage.

People we spoke with on Fort Myers Beach support the idea.

“I would love to see it. I think people should clean up after themselves anyway but if you can make a difference and grab a bag or basket to clean up the beaches then it’s wonderful. People shouldn’t leave them. It doesn’t take much to pick them up and put them in the trash can,” said visitor Ann Knecht.

Another visitor we spoke with wants to take it a step further when it comes to smoking.

“I think the baskets would help. Maybe a bucket for cigarette butts and trash barrel to put your trash,” said visitor Jan Normandin.

Beach cleanup organization Keep Lee County Beautiful is encouraging everyone to pitch in to protect our pristine coastline.

“We have our ‘Adopt-a-Shore’ groups which are dedicated to cleaning different areas of the beach throughout the year,” says Tisha Bayne, of Keep Lee County Beautiful.

Bayne says the biggest barrier to a clean coastline is attitude.

“Majority of the trash is always around 10 feet of a garbage can. So it’s really getting people to change their behavior and stop littering in general.”

The idea of using grocery baskets to clean up trash has been discussed on Fort Myers Beach in the past. Council members are currently on summer break and plan on discussing trash pickup when they return.

