Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Shredder Helicopter Parents the Turtles: TMNT Ongoing #118 [Preview]

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, there is no villain deadlier than The Shredder! But what happens when the villainy ends? Oroku Saki must direct his energies at other pursuits. In this case, looking after the Turtles on behalf of his old friend, Splinter. And he's taking the job very seriously, using all of his ninja skills and training to hover over the Turtles and tend to their every need… from the shadows. How long before that goes horribly wrong? Check out a preview of TMNT Ongoing #118 below.

bleedingcool.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmnt#Helicopter Parents#Shredder#The Turtles#Tmnt#Nelson Daniel Idw#Cvr#Srp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ #118 catches up with Shredder

So soon after the last issue, we get another installment in IDW’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, helmed by Sophie Campbell. I had high praise for the last issue, as I felt that it was the jolt that the book really needed to start kicking into high-gear once more. This issue isn’t quite as gung-ho, but it is still good nonetheless.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Loki, Meet Loki in Thor and Loki Double Trouble #4 [Preview]

If you're looking for Marvel products featuring both male and female versions of Loki, you have surprisingly more options right now than you might expect. Sure, you could do the predictable thing and watch the Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Univers show Loki… or you could pick up Thor and Loki Double Trouble #4, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. One of these Loki options features one Loki turning into a giant bird and sitting on the other Loki in an attempt to hatch him, if that helps you make your decision at all. Check out the preview below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

False Advertising in Nice House on the Lake #2 [Preview]

NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #2 (OF 12) 0521DC129 – NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #2 (OF 12) CVR B ANAND RADHAKRISHNAN CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99. After the life-changing events of the previous issue, the guests at the nice house on the lake must decide their next steps—but there's not exactly perfect agreement about the situation. Who among them is ready to walk out the door? And who is content to simply…float?
Comicsbleedingcool.com

A Purportedly Thrilling Conclusion in Transformers Escape #5 [Preview]

TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #5 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH. FEB210486 – TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #5 (OF 5) CVR B RAMONDELLI – $3.99. The Arks are prepped and ready… or should be. With thousands of lives on the line, Hound, Wheeljack, Glyph, Tap-Out, Road Rage, and the rest have to fend off a swarm of enemies threatening to sabotage the launch, and a traitor in their midst in the thrilling conclusion!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Infinite Infinity Retreads in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #2 [Preview]

It used to be that every couple of years, Jim Starlin would rewrite The Infinity Gauntlet over and over again under different names and publish it at Marvel, but when Marvel caught wind of what Starlin was up to, they knew they had to put a stop to it. After all, if anyone is going to get away with rehashing the same story over and over and getting paid for it, it certainly wasn't going to be a creator. Dammit, it was gonna be Marvel itself! Marvel has been pumping out Infinity Gauntlet retreads for several years now, and the latest is Infinite Destinies, a series of Summer annuals, and here's a preview of the latest chapter in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #2. Enjoy.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Deja Vu at the House of Ideas in Extreme Carnage Alpha #1 [Preview]

Extreme Carnage Alpha is in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, and… wait a minute… Hasn't Marvel already published this super-mega-crossover event already?! Are they trying to pull a fast one on us here, like when I publish the same Dave Bautista tweet article over and over again here at Bleeding Cool?! Let's check the notes here. Let's see… Maximum Carnage… Absolute Carnage… Crisis of Infinite Carnages… King in Carnage… Carnage, Carnage Everywhere… Carnage Babies… Carnage and the Carnage-Men of Carnage-Town… Nope! No Extreme Carnage yet. So this is a "new" super-mega-crossover event. Good to know! Check out the preview of Extreme Carnage Alpha #1 below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Time for a Risky Road Trip in Basilisk #2 [Preview]

MAY210999 – BASILISK #2 CVR B SIMMONDS – $3.99. Forced to confront the horrors of her past, Regan hits the road with Hannah – a victim from her past – who has her own set of secrets. Meanwhile, the other four remaining members of the Chimera find themselves tired of...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

An Epic Tale Concludes in Snake Eyes Deadgame #5 [Preview]

Rob Liefeld's epic take on Snake Eyes concludes on Wednesday with Snake Eyes Deadgame #5. It's been a take that has corrected some longstanding problems with the fan-favorite character, such as working around the way Snake Eyes doesn't talk by giving him a witty running inner monologue via field reports. And sure, Snake Eyes has always been a deadly commando slash ninja, but now he has the powers of Thor, which you have to admit is much better! And yes, his costume has always been cool, and yes, Snake Eyes has always had a lot of pouches. More than most, even. But can you ever have too many pouches? Snake Eyes says thee: nay. Hopefully IDW will give Deadgame a well-deserved follow-up ASAP, but until that happens, we'll just have to enjoy this final issue while we've got it.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Time for Another Relaunch Already? X-Men #1 [Preview]

The pace of the comic book relaunch cycle continues to accelerate this week when X-Men #1 hits stores from Marvel Comics. Back in the day, whenever a new creative team would come onto a series, it would just continue along with the next issue number in the series. But in the last two decades, and especially at Marvel, these transitions have changed, and now every title gets canceled and relaunched with a new #1 issue whenever a new creative team comes on. But soon, even that wasn't good enough to sate Marvel's desire to have as many sales-grabbing number one issues as possible. And so now we have the concept of the mid-relaunch-relaunch, where you have something like Jonathan Hickman's ongoing X-Men relaunch, but multiple times throughout it, the various books in the X-Men line may be relaunched with new number one issues. Hell, Jason Aaron's Thor Run had something like seven #1 issue reboots, so Hickman's X-Men has quite a way to go. If anyone is up to the task though…
MoviesSuperHeroHype

1990 TMNT Origin of Shredder and Splinter Figure Two-Pack Revealed

1990 TMNT Origin of Shredder and Splinter Figure Two-Pack Revealed. This is a pretty deep cut for NECA, but they’ve been teasing it for a while. In their continuing efforts to make every possible action figure from the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, the company just fully revealed a “Shadow Warriors” two-pack. This features Oroku Saki before he became Shredder, and Splinter’s master Hamato Yoshi before he became worm food. Two versions of pre-mutation Splinter also get packed in. One shows off his ninja moves in his cage, while the other attaches to an alternate Saki head with rat bites. Shredder and Splinter begin their rivalry here.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Multiverse Blues in Buffy the Vampire Slayer #27 [Preview]

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #27 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, as the cast of the comics grapples with the psychological ramifications of the concept of a fictional multiverse. Buffy and Giles are taking it particularly badly in this preview of the issue. If we could offer them any advice, it would be: it could be way worse. At least they're no in the Marvel Universe, which is shaken to its foundations leaving nothing the same again roughly every Tuesday. Check out the preview below.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

All Good Things Must End – Batman Fortnite Zero Point #6 [Preview]

Well, it was fun while it lasted, but all good things must come to an end. Of course, we're talking about the digital codes included in the Batman/Fortnite comics. Oh, yeah, and the comic is ending too. As if anyone cares about that part! Check out a preview of Batman Fortnite Zero Point #6 below!
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Desperate Times in Star Wars Bounty Hunters #14 [Preview]

MAY210687 – STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #14 CAMUNCOLI HEADSHOT VAR WOBH – $3.99. MAY210688 – STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #14 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR WOBH – $3.99. (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli. "THE FOLLOWING" • Hunted by the mysterious assassin DEATHSTICK, a wounded VALANCE and his...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Skeletons in Johnny Quick's Closet in Crime Syndicate #5 [Preview]

CRIME SYNDICATE #5 (OF 6) 0521DC070 – CRIME SYNDICATE #5 (OF 6) CVR B FRANCIS MANAPUL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99. (W) Andy Schmidt (A) Kieran McKeown, Bryan Hitch (CA) Howard Porter. The Crime Syndicate crosses the line for the last time…and Alexander Luthor demands justice! Earth-3's Luthor, Savanna, Venus,...
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

A Penultimate Preview in Trials of Ultraman #4 [Preview]

This coming Wednesday, the Trials of Ultraman hits its penultimate issue with the release of Trials of Ultraman #4. Will Ultraman be convicted by the Quiet Council for the shocking murder that occured at the Hellfire Gala? That remains to be seen, but… oh, wait a minute, we've mixed up The Trial of Magneto with the Trials of Ultraman again, haven't we? Dammit! We do this all the time. Remember, Jude! *slaps self* Magneto is the cow-f**king master of magnetism. Ultraman is a spinoff of the Power Rangers. What, it's not a spinoff of Power Rangers? Well why the hell is Kyle Higgins writing it then? Okay, fine, whatever, Ultrabronies,.check out the preview of Trials of Ultraman #4 below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Synmar Utopica Gone Wild in Justice League #64 [Preview]

Justice League #64 is in stores on Wednesday from DC Comics, with main story written by "The Great One" Brian Bendis with ary bt Steve Pugh, and backup by Ram V and Sumit Kumar. In this preview, a brand new intergalactic superteam on the block — The United Order — is all set to testify at the trial of Synmar Utopica. They even make a grand entrance with a double double-page splash, which is about as grand an entrance as possible in comics without access to a huge stockpile of holofoil. Unfortunately for them, ol' Synmar seems to have flown the coop, that rascal. Oops! Hilarity ensues, we're sure. Check out the preview below.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Children Of The Atom's Origins Finally Revealed (Spoilers)

The Hellfire Gala may be over, but Children Of The Atom is playing catchup, and in the new issue, we get to see how Carmen managed to make it onto the island, as seen in the Hellfire Gala timeline. Which we may now have to update a little. Because while Carmen (or Gimmick) is now a mutant, the rest of the team is not. Their trip into space on a random alien spaceship was indeed the source of their powers – not through cosmic rays as I previously suspected, but through technology garnered on the trip. And the Krakoan text pages reveal all the characters, the powers, and how they are.

Comments / 0

Community Policy