Cardinal Schools News

New adventures await three Cardinal Local School District employees who have retired from the district after a combined 69 years of service. Retirees include first grade teacher, Ms. Jan Maxwell, who spent her entire 20 years of educating students here with us at Cardinal; middle school intervention specialist Mrs. Chris Hiller spent 37 years in education, with 34 of them being here at Cardinal; and Mr. Alvin Rhodes, van driver, has given us 14 years of service. We are extremely grateful to all of them for their time, efforts, and dedication to providing the very best experiences for our students each year. They will all be greatly missed and we wish them the best on their future endeavors!