Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geauga County, OH

Cardinal Schools News

By Geauga News
geauganews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew adventures await three Cardinal Local School District employees who have retired from the district after a combined 69 years of service. Retirees include first grade teacher, Ms. Jan Maxwell, who spent her entire 20 years of educating students here with us at Cardinal; middle school intervention specialist Mrs. Chris Hiller spent 37 years in education, with 34 of them being here at Cardinal; and Mr. Alvin Rhodes, van driver, has given us 14 years of service. We are extremely grateful to all of them for their time, efforts, and dedication to providing the very best experiences for our students each year. They will all be greatly missed and we wish them the best on their future endeavors!

geauganews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
County
Geauga County, OH
Geauga County, OH
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Cardinal Schools News#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Global Covid-19 death toll surpasses 4 million

(CNN) — More than 4 million people around the world have died of Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In total, three countries account for more than a third of all global deaths. The United States, which has the highest number of fatalities at 606,000, accounts for 15% of the global total, followed by Brazil and India.

Comments / 0

Community Policy