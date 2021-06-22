Andrews to host Newcomers School

HIGH POINT — An infusion of federal dollars to help schools counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic should lead to a school at T. Wingate Andrews High School to help students from other countries learn English and become acclimated to America.

Guilford County Schools has a Newcomers School near Western Guilford High School in Greensboro. The district wants to create a second in High Point to more conveniently serve students and families in the city and southwestern Guilford County.

The school district intends to open the Andrews Newcomers School for the spring semester of the next academic year and have up to 100 students enrolled by the end of the school year, said Janson Silvers, the school system’s public information officer.

The Newcomers School at Andrews would involve spending $8.6 million and would be funded during the next four fiscal years through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. Known commonly in education circles as ESSER, the program established by Congress aims to provide federal money to local school districts to tackle COVID-19 costs and address learning loss because of the pandemic disruption of education.

Guilford County Schools is slated to receive a total of $307.5 million in ESSER funding through the 2025 fiscal year. Superintendent Sharon Contreras described detailed plans for the local ESSER spending during the Guilford County Board of Education meeting last week.

Andrews Principal Marcus Gause said the Newcomers School will help families and their children adjust to their community and adopted country.

“They can learn the language here while embracing the cultures of all the different students,” Gause told The High Point Enterprise. “But from an academic perspective, it really tries to focus on building language skills and giving them a great shot at getting a solid education.”

The ESSER money includes other proposed spending geared toward High Point schools and students. The school district plans to spend $2 million in federal funds through the program for community partnerships and mental health care coordination for High Point community schools.

The vast majority of the ESSER funding is planned for initiatives throughout Guilford County, including:

• Help with tutoring of students including formation of a tutoring corps.

• Expanding library and digital learning resources.

• Replacing band uniforms for high school marching bands.

• Forming a campaign to increase student attendance.

• Creating innovative outdoor and indoor learning spaces.

• Securing adequate cleaning supplies to sanitize school buildings.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul