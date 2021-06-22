How Did Alex Rodriguez's Ex-Wife Really Feel About Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship has been heating up just in time for summer. After Lopez's shock split from ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez on April 15, the "Hustlers" star found comfort in the arms of another former flame: Batman himself. Shortly afterwards, Us Weekly reported that Affleck was spotted hanging out at Lopez's Los Angeles home on multiple occasions — and in May, the pair celebrated Mother's Day by jetting off to Montana. The summer of love continued full steam ahead for the two, who packed on the PDA "during a steamy, smooch-heavy dinner at Nobu" in June (via Page Six).