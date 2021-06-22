Letter: “All in the Family”… Lakewood’s version

Submitted by John Arbeeny. “All in the Family”… no not the famous old TV series with Archie Bunker but rather Lakewood’ own version with Mayor Don Anderson. It has come to my attention through various sources that the campaign for Clover Park School District 3 has taken an unfortunate turn. Alyssa Pearson, the incumbent, just happens to be the daughter of City of Lakewood Council member and Mayor, Don Anderson. There have been several instances reported where Mayor Don Anderson has used the clout of his City Council position to contact individuals and urged them to support his daughter’s candidacy. More disturbing are instances where Mayor Don Anderson has contacted an individual to chide them for supporting one of his daughter’s challengers. It is especially egregious that an individual thus contacted is within the sphere of City of Lakewood government.