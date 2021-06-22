Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakewood, WA

Letter: “All in the Family”… Lakewood’s version

By The Suburban Times
The Suburban Times
 15 days ago

Submitted by John Arbeeny. “All in the Family”… no not the famous old TV series with Archie Bunker but rather Lakewood’ own version with Mayor Don Anderson. It has come to my attention through various sources that the campaign for Clover Park School District 3 has taken an unfortunate turn. Alyssa Pearson, the incumbent, just happens to be the daughter of City of Lakewood Council member and Mayor, Don Anderson. There have been several instances reported where Mayor Don Anderson has used the clout of his City Council position to contact individuals and urged them to support his daughter’s candidacy. More disturbing are instances where Mayor Don Anderson has contacted an individual to chide them for supporting one of his daughter’s challengers. It is especially egregious that an individual thus contacted is within the sphere of City of Lakewood government.

thesubtimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
City
Lakewood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All In The Family#Nepotism#Race#Lakewood Council#City Council#Critical Race Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Dubai extinguishes fire on ship in Jebel Ali Port

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - A fire aboard a ship in Dubai's Jebel Ali Port was extinguished on Thursday after it had been sparked overnight by an explosion in a container, the Dubai government's media office said. The blaze in the Middle East's largest transshipment hub was caused by a...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy