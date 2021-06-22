Planned sewer rate increase takes effect July 1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Customers on City sewer service will see a planned rate increase beginning July 1, in order to continue improving the City’s aging sewer system and to remain in compliance with federal Clean Water Act regulations. The City of Springfield contracts with City Utilities for sanitary sewer services billing, so customers will notice this change on their August CU bills.

Sewer rates are based on water consumption calculated by averaging water usage for January, February and March, to avoid summer irrigation, car washing, filling up pools, etc. This is because the majority of residents’ water goes down drains and toilets and ends up in the wastewater system. Springfield Environmental Services charges a base customer charge and an additional charge for each 100 cubic feet (CCF) of water used. One CCF equals 748 gallons.

An average residential customer uses 6 CCF and currently receives a bill for $35.89 per month. Following the July 1, 2021 effective date, a residential user with 6 CCF use will receive a bill for $37.63.

The 2021 increase is the second in a series of increases approved by City Council in January 2020. This rate structure will last through 2023 and is consistent with the recommendations of a community stakeholder group appointed to consider changes to Springfield’s wastewater system, including rates.

For more information about City wastewater improvements, visit springfieldmo.gov/wastewater or call Sewer Revenue Technician Kristy Haynes at 417-864-1924.

Media contact: Communication Coordinator Kristen Milam at 573-819-3713 or [email protected].