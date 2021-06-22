The New Masters of Wine Virtually Explore Tuscany with Lamberto Frescobaldi and Gabriele Gorelli MW

Back in 1893 Luigi Cecchi founded his Tuscan winery in the hills of the Chianti Classico region, which back then had a rather footloose approach to what a Chianti should be. Cecchi over the years continued to refine his wines for consistency and, even then, the sustainability of the vineyards. In 2018 the third generation of the family celebrated its 125th anniversary of Cecchi, so I interviewed the current head of the family and CEO of the company, Andrea Cecchi, to see what Chianti Classico is undergoing in 2021. Their three latest releases that I have tasted have the virtue of being distinct from one another but all of the same pedigree.