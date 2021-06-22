Getting Answers: uptick in recent bear sightings

CHICOPEE, Massachusetts (WGGB, WSHM-LD) — Western Mass News has heard from viewers who are concerned about a recent uptick in black bear sightings around their homes. Across social media, area residents are expressing their concerns after seeing large bears in their yards. Some said their pets had some pretty close encounters with them. Suzanne Westscott of Chicopee is concerned for her safety. She goes down to the river very early in the morning and worries she might run into a bear.