Over the past few months, there have been some rumblings that the Vancouver Canucks may be looking to move defenceman Nate Schmidt, whom they acquired from the Vegas Knights less than a year ago. When this first came out, all signs pointed to the team wanting to move on rather than Schmidt himself, who struggled with just 15 points in 54 games. However, there is new information coming up that makes it sound like that may not entirely be the case.