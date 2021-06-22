James Michael Tyler doing 'really well'

We’ve often heard the term “soul mate” bandied around. But what does it really mean and do we each have a twin soul that is our better half? To understand these concepts, let’s discuss the soul. Our soul is timeless and separate from our physical self. Before we incarnate, our soul chooses the body, gender, geographical location and lessons it needs to grow and raise its vibrations of love. The soul is the sum of all the memories, lifetimes, events and emotions it has experienced. Before a soul incarnates, it chooses carefully the parents, siblings, friends, and partners it will need to balance karma and fulfill the soul’s unique purpose and life lessons. Karma is simply cause and effect, action and reaction. We come to this earth in an attempt to balance and heal karma we’ve created in past lives. We choose our soul group to help us do this.