Richland Regatta takes over Howard Amon Park this weekend

RICHLAND, Wash. — The annual Richland Regatta is kicking off Thursday night from Howard Amon Park, causing the park’s north boat launch to close for the next four days. According to a news release from the City of Richland, the Northwest Power Boat Association will host the free, yearly event across four days. Therefore, the boat launch off of Newton Street will close from Thursday, June 25 to 7:00 a.m. through the evening on Sunday, June 27. That launch site will re-open to the public on Monday, June 28.