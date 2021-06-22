Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland, WA

Richland Regatta takes over Howard Amon Park this weekend

yaktrinews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHLAND, Wash. — The annual Richland Regatta is kicking off Thursday night from Howard Amon Park, causing the park’s north boat launch to close for the next four days. According to a news release from the City of Richland, the Northwest Power Boat Association will host the free, yearly event across four days. Therefore, the boat launch off of Newton Street will close from Thursday, June 25 to 7:00 a.m. through the evening on Sunday, June 27. That launch site will re-open to the public on Monday, June 28.

www.yaktrinews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Cars
City
Richland, WA
Richland, WA
Cars
Richland, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Richland Regatta#Apba#The Kapp Kvew News#Yaktrinews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Dubai extinguishes fire on ship in Jebel Ali Port

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - A fire aboard a ship in Dubai's Jebel Ali Port was extinguished on Thursday after it had been sparked overnight by an explosion in a container, the Dubai government's media office said. The blaze in the Middle East's largest transshipment hub was caused by a...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy