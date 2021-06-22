Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Shouldn't be at the San Diego River mouth

San Diego weekly Reader
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Shoot, yeah, I probably shouldn’t be right here at the San Diego River mouth — probably not the best idea. I mean, it’s immune-system-strengthening. “My favorite spots are here in O.B. when it rains. I like the jetty when it’s really stormy and raining. You get fun waves out there. I’ve gotten sick from it in the past — explosive diarrhea a few times, but no doubt it’s worth it.”

www.sandiegoreader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego River#River Mouth#O B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

San Diego lakes

April 17, 2017 (Santee) – Santee Lakes is an idyllic place to let kids enjoy the simple pleasures of childhood. On a sunny afternoon over spring break, kids at the lakes gleefully discovered their inner Tom Sawyer or Becky Thatcher.
Hobbiessandiegofishreports.com

San Diego Fish Report

Stocking: We stocked a 1,000 pounds of catfish last week bringing the total stock for the season to 4,000 pounds. The next catfish stocking will be the week of July 12th. For an updated stocking schedule, click HERE. What's the catch? The stock was hanging out in the coves around...
LifestyleObserver

On the other side of San Diego

Editor’s note: This is the first of two parts. In these troubled times it is good to think about something other than the pandemic, wind turbines, politics and elections. So, with that in mind, I joined a three day “warm-up” hike with my brother Chris and his friend Bob, from the Mexican border, north forty miles following the Pacific Crest Trail.
San Diego, CApresidiosentinel.com

Summer In San Diego

Summer is in full swing and there has never been a better time to explore San Diego and all that it has to offer. School is out for summer and Arts District Liberty Station’s summer camps are in full swing for all ages and interests. Summer camps include If I Was a Bird Yoga for ages four to seven, and board yoga adventure camps for ages eight and older. In studio and outdoor weekly camps take place July 5 through 30, with themes including Hawaii, ocean and the jungles of India.
San Diego, CAthelog.com

Bizarre: Mystery Boom in San Diego

SAN DIEGO一 On June 8 San Diego social media was buzzing about a mysterious boom that caused an earthquake-like shaking throughout the county. According to CBS 8, the U.S. Geological Survey reported that there was no earthquake activity in the area when the mystery event hit around 8:20 p.m., in fact, the last report of shaking was clocked in at 5:37 a.m. the same day in southeast Riverside.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Someone San Diego Should Know: Armand King

From a young age, Armand King had an entrepreneurial spirit. From selling his own drawings at 5 years old, he quickly noticed his ability to inspire and persuade others. However, as a young man, “mentorship was lacking” and that same entrepreneurial spirit led him to a life in hustling by age 21.
San Diego, CAKPBS

Microgrid Tech In San Diego

The City of San Diego is outfitting eight of its rec centers, fire and police stations with solar panels and giant batteries. Meanwhile, a new law changes who investigates police shootings. Plus, San Diego Supervisor Nora Vargas talks environmental and climate justice. Good Morning, I’m Annica Colbert….it’s Thursday, July 8th.
San Diego, CAsandiegofoodfinds.com

San Diego 4th of July Specials

America’s Finest City is gearing up to celebrate San Diego 4th of July Specials with tantalizing food and drink for the occasion. Celebrity favorite restaurant, Sugar Factory – known for its over the top desserts – has debuted a spirited Fourth of July Insane Milkshake that you won’t want to miss. Celebrate July Fourth with this limited edition blend of vanilla soft serve and cookie dough ice cream. Served in a patriotic vanilla frosted mug with a mix of red, white, and blue sugar crystals, and candy stars, this delicious shake is topped with whipped cream, strawberry-flavored rock candy, assorted fast food and cola gummies Available at Sugar Factory Theatre Box the entire month of July! Price: $21.
San Diego, CAgbsan.com

Feeding San Diego

Every summer, Feeding San Diego steps in to make sure kids across the county are getting enough to eat. With the tumult of the past year and a half, the need for food assistance remains high due to the economic fallout. According to the San Diego Hunger Coalition, as of November 2020 more than 280,000 children in our county are at risk of experiencing hunger. Feeding San Diego’s summer programming provides vital food assistance during the summer months to ensure youth are getting the nutrition they need to grow and thrive. Without it, there are many children that could go hungry.
San Diego County, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Krispy Kreme Triple Burger and fried Oreos find comfort at the San Diego County Fair

I knew it was going to be a difficult day when I locked myself out. “We have to be there by 12, remember?” yelled Tim. He was waiting in his car. The guy has a thing about fairs, and this County Fair was nearing its season’s end. So I climbed on a chair and kind of slow-dove through my open window. Ouch. Fell on shoulder. But I grabbed my keys anyway, ran out the back door, and within the hour, we were parking in a dusty Del Mar field.
Oceanside, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Oceanside car guy finds the Holy Grail – and proves it

These days, many family garages function as little more than halfway houses for discards on their way to the Goodwill. Or maybe home-adjacent storage facilities: a place for keeping holiday decorations between holidays, camping equipment, maybe an extra fridge or freezer. Maybe even a car. Not too long ago, however, the garage was also likely to serve as a workshop, a maker’s sanctuary where surfboards were shaped, tikis were carved, and rusting car bodies were magically transformed into spit-and-polish showroom-quality artworks. Such was the garage in Dan Dorsey’s childhood home; that’s where he learned to build and restore cars from his father, who, like him, is a self-described “car guy.” Dan is 45 now, with a family and a garage of his own; that’s where he shelters his beautifully restored 1970 GMC Suburban.
Cell Phoneskusi.com

New app developed in San Diego: “Meetlete”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Meetlete is an app started here in San Diego by Rob Connolly. The app allows fans to receive a FaceTime call from their favorite athletes. Fans pay through the app and the athletes call them. Connolly joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the app and...
Santa Ana, CAKansas City Star

7 things to look for at the new weed wonderland not far from Disneyland

LOS ANGELES — The first thing you need to know about the Southland's newest pot-superstore-meets-theme-park — Planet 13 Orange County, which opened to the public in Santa Ana this month — is that it's big. Like furniture-store big, CityTarget big and largest-dispensary-in-California big. The second thing you need to know...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

The California Center for the Arts has a new exhibition

The California Center for the Arts has two new exhibitions that just opened to start July. They are Crafting Memory that features the Allied Craftsmen of San Diego. This exhibition explores the uniquely intangible aspects of memory. The artists in this show work in a variety of craft media, using their artwork as an entry point into the larger conversation about personal, cultural, or collective memories.
San Diego, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Tamar Berk dreams of Super-8 and struggles

Indie pop singer-songwriter Tamar Berk grew up playing piano and started writing songs on guitar as a teenager. Regarding her new album The Restless Dreams of Youth, she says, “I was an incredibly restless child. I was always dreaming and I could never sit still. I always wanted what others had, and had a deep emptiness that I couldn’t really understand. I thought when I grew up, those feelings would disappear, or at least change, and I could find some peace within myself. But now, I’m just as restless, and when I look back at my life and where I am now, I still feel a deep emptiness and struggle with accepting myself. The Restless Dreams of Youth turned into a sort of love letter to myself. It was a very emotional journey, and I realized that I’m still uneasy, and unsure, and I might never be at peace with myself, and that’s okay.” The album was preceded by singles for “Better Off Meditating” and “Cleveland.” A video for the latter track matches her own Super-8 home movies from childhood alongside images of her grown up and making a life for herself in San Diego.

Comments / 1

Community Policy