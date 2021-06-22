Shouldn't be at the San Diego River mouth

Indie pop singer-songwriter Tamar Berk grew up playing piano and started writing songs on guitar as a teenager. Regarding her new album The Restless Dreams of Youth, she says, “I was an incredibly restless child. I was always dreaming and I could never sit still. I always wanted what others had, and had a deep emptiness that I couldn’t really understand. I thought when I grew up, those feelings would disappear, or at least change, and I could find some peace within myself. But now, I’m just as restless, and when I look back at my life and where I am now, I still feel a deep emptiness and struggle with accepting myself. The Restless Dreams of Youth turned into a sort of love letter to myself. It was a very emotional journey, and I realized that I’m still uneasy, and unsure, and I might never be at peace with myself, and that’s okay.” The album was preceded by singles for “Better Off Meditating” and “Cleveland.” A video for the latter track matches her own Super-8 home movies from childhood alongside images of her grown up and making a life for herself in San Diego.