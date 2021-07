Shaunie O’Neal’s Instagram followers believe she has a new beau. The Basketball Wives star’s recent post wishing megachurch pastor Keion Henderson a happy birthday has many speculating if they are dating. And those who are familiar with the pastor and his work are asking, what happened to Keion Henderson’s wife? He was once married to Felecia A. Henderson (not to be confused with the popular television producer), until their marriage ended a couple of years ago. She has not commented on her ex’s alleged relationship with the reality star, but that hasn’t dimmed the attention on her. We sate some of the curiosity about her by revealing more about who Felecia Henderson is right here.