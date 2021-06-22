Cortical Surface Changes Tied to Movement Disorders in Schizophrenia

Managing schizophrenia is a lifelong process, and although there's no cure, it can be treated with medications and therapy. However, one-fifth to one-half of patients with schizophrenia who show severe symptoms don't respond to medication. Now, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have found a novel way to treat patients who have treatment resistant schizophrenia by using the same type of deep brain stimulation hardware used to treat Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders.