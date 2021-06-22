Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Cortical Surface Changes Tied to Movement Disorders in Schizophrenia

By Heidi Splete
Medscape News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with schizophrenia and parkinsonism show distinctive patterns of cortical surface markers compared with their counterparts without parkinsonism and with healthy controls, results of a multimodal magnetic resonance imaging study suggest. Sensorimotor abnormalities are common in schizophrenia patients, however, "the neurobiological mechanisms underlying parkinsonism in [schizophrenia], which in treated samples...

