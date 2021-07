A group of high school students who refused to wear masks, led to American Airlines cancelling a flight to the Bahamas from North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Monday.The American Airlines Flight 893 to Nassau, Bahamas, was scheduled to fly when students from a Boston-area high school refused to wear masks even though the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDP) still requires masks on planes because of the Covid-19 pandemic, reported Channel 9.Malik Banks, a passenger seated next to the group of more than 30 students, said: “It was bad. First, they were yelling. They were cursing....