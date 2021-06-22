‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Fans Can Expect to See an Unexpected ‘Power’ Character in Season 2

Well, I pretty much deduced properly last week that the season finale of Batwoman wasn’t going to be as good as the previous episode. But in fairness, it had a lot to live up to. And while there were some great moments, there were also too many frayed plot threads or poorly developed moments. For example, Black Mask getting his hands on trophies from Batman’s iconic villains had the potential to lead to something truly cataclysmic. Instead, he tried and seemingly failed to make a super soldier, and literally tossed them in a dumpster. Additionally, we know last week Alice used Safiyah’s Desert Rose dagger to knock her out. But then we never saw hide nor hair of the brunette villain this week. It’s that sort of inconsistency that kept Power from being a truly amazing episode.