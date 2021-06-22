‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Fans Can Expect to See an Unexpected ‘Power’ Character in Season 2
Power Book II: Ghost debuted an explosive first season. It chronicled the life of Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) following the death of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). A college student with the weight of the world on his shoulders, in the first season Tariq juggled his studies while trying to earn money to get his mother, Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton) out of prison.www.cheatsheet.com