Covid-19 Updates on Campus and in Cambridge
Students approved to return to campus had to take two coronavirus tests upon their arrival and remain in their rooms until receiving a negative result. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. Harvard announced in March that it is expecting a full return to campus and a return to in-person learning for undergraduates. Graduate and undergraduate residential programs will return to normal campus operations in the fall semester, including both full housing density and in-person dining for students in the College.