Cambridge, MA

Covid-19 Updates on Campus and in Cambridge

By Crimson News Staff
Harvard Crimson
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents approved to return to campus had to take two coronavirus tests upon their arrival and remain in their rooms until receiving a negative result. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. Harvard announced in March that it is expecting a full return to campus and a return to in-person learning for undergraduates. Graduate and undergraduate residential programs will return to normal campus operations in the fall semester, including both full housing density and in-person dining for students in the College.

www.thecrimson.com
