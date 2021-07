Congress approved the first stimulus checks in March last year. At the time, people had many questions about the stimulus payments, and the IRS did everything possible to answer those (considering it had limited resources then due to the coronavirus pandemic). Now, the agency is all set to send the expanded child tax credit starting next month. Similar to stimulus checks, people have a lot of queries regarding the CTC. This time, however, along with providing help online, the IRS is providing in-person guidance to individuals and families in claiming their child tax credit (and any missing coronavirus stimulus checks) in select cities across the U.S.